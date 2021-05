Since we have some time until we play, I just wanted to do a shallow dive into the deep end of our post-Hinkie trade history. Generally I like to grade trades based on information at the time, but I am going to analyze these trades based on their end effect on the 2020-21 Sixers as they make their title run. I will determine the value of any picks traded or acquired based on the player eventually picked at the spot. For example, the Fultz deal will be counted as a trade for Tatum and Langford. Here we go...