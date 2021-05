After finishing the 2020 season with a 10-6 record, the Miami Dolphins are coming off their best season since 2016. Additionally, after making four top 50 draft picks this past spring along with having a full offseason with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins will be looking to make significant strides this season. However, with both the New York Jets and New England Patriots adding first-round quarterbacks as well as the Buffalo Bills looking to make another deep postseason run, the AFC East division could turn out to be a tight race. Yesterday, the NFL released each team’s 2021 schedule, here is every Dolphins game ranked in order from easiest to most difficult. Furthermore, it is important to note that I am anticipating the Houston Texans will be without Deshaun Watson this season for reasons which have been well documented over the past several months.