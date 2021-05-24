newsbreak-logo
Red Sox Option Michael Chavis to Worcester

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 4 days ago
The Boston Red Sox announced on Monday, May 24th that they have optioned Michael Chavis to Worcester, their Triple A affiliate. Chavis has appeared in 11 games over two stints with Boston this season. He is 9-for-33 (.273) with 1 home run 4 doubles, 7 runs scored, and 2 RBIs, making 5 starts at 2nd base and 2 at 1st base. Chavis began the season at the Alternate Training Site and has played in two games with Worcester, going 1-for-7 with a double.

WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

