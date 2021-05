First came Whole Foods. Then came Bottega Veneta. The luxury Italian brand will open a pop-up store Saturday in the hip-chasing neighborhood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Why, you ask? It is understood that Bottega saw the neighborhood as an untapped market for high luxury, and has also seen a growing appetite for its designs in the area. Creative director Daniel Lee is also thought to have been attracted to Williamsburg’s more recent history of artistic and counterculture movements.