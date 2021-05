Directed by Janice Cooke and written by Channing Powell and Alex Delyle, this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead brought the focus back to one of the biggest question marks I've had since she was captured. What's been going on with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)? In this weekend's episode "Mother," we get our answer… and more answers… and more questions. And without heading into specific details before throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign, let's just say that Dakota (Zoe Colletti) isn't the only familiar face that makes the scene. And as the beginning of the end before a "new beginning" gets one step closer to reality- while choices are made that there may be no going back from, So with all of that build-up in mind, here's a look at my thoughts on "Mother"- after the spoiler image buffer.