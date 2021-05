Photos courtesy of Ridgewood High School Alumni Association. Ridgewood NJ, At sunrise today, a group of Ridgewood High School Alumni Association (RHSAA) trustees, friends and family members as well as Superintendent Dr. Tom Gorman (RHS ’87), Bergen County Commissioner and former Mayor Ramon Hache (RHS ‘91) and recently named RHS Principal, Jeff Nyhuis, all came together to hang 436 maroon and white senior banners in honor of you, class of 2021! These RHS 2021 banners donning our new “R” were hung throughout our beautiful Village to highlight, to recognize and to celebrate each member of the RHS Class of 2021.