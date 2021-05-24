newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Farmers markets across our southeast Wisconsin reopen for the season

By Taylor Lumpkin
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNgWD_0a9R2hf000

What’s a sure sign that summer is knocking on the door? Local farmer’s markets are opening for the season.

Fondy Farmers Market starts to hustle and bustle in the spring. Director Katie Hassemer says, as the weather gets warmer, the pace picks up.

“Middle of summer, it’s just a wonderful community space where people cam really access a lot of fresh local food.”

Fondy isn’t the only farmer's market opening up. Caitlyn White says West Allis’ Farmers Market is celebrating 102 years of fresh local food.

“It’s a great resource for all of that and I think the community really loves to have this in the neighborhood,” she says.

White says the market is a true destination in West Allis.

“Not only as a healthy food source in the community, but we’re also a place where people come to just hang out.”

Markets like this help more than just shoppers.

“There are a lot of locals who want to be able to reach their customers and a farmers market really gives them the opportunity of direct sales, there’s no middle man,” says Hassemer.

At the end of the day, it’s all about the people.

“I love that farmer's markets build community,” says Hassemer. “I love checking in with the farmers and the vendors to see how it’s going for them and then hearing from the customers how special the place is for them as well.”

Fondy Farmers Market is keeping all of its COVID precautions from last year in place for the time being. West Allis taking a look at its policies, but has not released any updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
West Allis, WI
State
Wisconsin State
West Allis, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Weather#Farmers Markets#Community#Fondy Farmers Market#Covid#Spring#Direct Sales#Report#Director Katie Hassemer#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
TMJ4 News

DNR board starts wolf hunt revision process

The Department of Natural Resources board has started the process of revising Wisconsin's wolf hunt rules to potentially prohibit night hunting and shorten the window for registering kills after hunters blew past their quota in February.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.