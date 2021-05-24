Farmers markets across our southeast Wisconsin reopen for the season

What’s a sure sign that summer is knocking on the door? Local farmer’s markets are opening for the season.

Fondy Farmers Market starts to hustle and bustle in the spring. Director Katie Hassemer says, as the weather gets warmer, the pace picks up.

“Middle of summer, it’s just a wonderful community space where people cam really access a lot of fresh local food.”

Fondy isn’t the only farmer's market opening up. Caitlyn White says West Allis’ Farmers Market is celebrating 102 years of fresh local food.

“It’s a great resource for all of that and I think the community really loves to have this in the neighborhood,” she says.

White says the market is a true destination in West Allis.

“Not only as a healthy food source in the community, but we’re also a place where people come to just hang out.”

Markets like this help more than just shoppers.

“There are a lot of locals who want to be able to reach their customers and a farmers market really gives them the opportunity of direct sales, there’s no middle man,” says Hassemer.

At the end of the day, it’s all about the people.

“I love that farmer's markets build community,” says Hassemer. “I love checking in with the farmers and the vendors to see how it’s going for them and then hearing from the customers how special the place is for them as well.”

Fondy Farmers Market is keeping all of its COVID precautions from last year in place for the time being. West Allis taking a look at its policies, but has not released any updates.

