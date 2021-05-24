newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitefish Bay, WI

Ash trees coming down fast in race against deadly bug

By Steve Chamraz
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8r9G_0a9R2ftY00

It might seem extreme, but a lot of communities are cutting down healthy-looking trees.

Those trees are the target of a very hungry bug.

Nathan Schuettpelz oversees the emerald ash borer program for Whitefish Bay.

His company triages treats and removes trees that look like breakfast for a bug born to kill.

TMJ4

"Emerald ash borer, being in the state of Wisconsin, doesn't allow you to make the choice of keeping or removing your tree. It's gotta go," Schuettpelz said.

Emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle from Asia.

It's been in Wisconsin since 2008 and has been found in 52 of the state’s 72 counties.

The best estimate: 50 million trees killed by these beetles across the Midwest.

While a few of the most healthy ash trees in a community are treated and monitored, most "street trees" are coming down fast.

TMJ4

In Whitefish Bay alone, more than 4,000 ash trees were marked for removal.

In Milwaukee, more than 15,000 properties have ash trees at risk.

The key now is planting trees that are hearty and diverse.

The 4,000 ash trees in Whitefish Bay will be replaced by 20 different species.

This is a reason to hope a culling like this never has to happen again.

"Now we're looking at 70 different tree species that are actively growing, diversifying the urban forest. Kind of the village hedging its bets against any potential future pest," Schuettpelz said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitefish Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Beetles#Ash Trees#Emerald Ash Borer#Healthy Looking Trees#Removal#Cutting#Breakfast#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Whitefish Bay, WIwfbvillage.org

Hydrant Flushing Project

The annual fire hydrant flushing project has started! Areas to be flushed: North of Silver Spring Dr. and West of Santa Monica Blvd. Completion of the flushing project will occur by the end of July. Portable signs will be posted in the general area where the flushing is occurring. Residents may notice cloudy water at times and may experience low water pressure. If cloudy water occurs, please run your water for a period of time until the water clears. This is only a temporary condition.