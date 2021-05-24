Eight Jacks land on HERO Sports honor squads
A total of eight South Dakota State football players were honored this week on a variety of All-America teams selected by HERO Sports. Senior linebacker Logan Backhaus was one of three Jackrabbits to be named to the HERO Sports FCS All-America Team for all classes. The Spirit Lake, Iowa, native tallied 72 tackles in 10 games, including a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss with two sacks. Backhaus also intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in helping lead a Jackrabbit defense that allowed only 15 points per game en route to reaching the Football Championship Subdivision national title game.brookingsregister.com