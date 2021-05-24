Eight Jacks land on HERO Sports honor squads

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid’s third TD pass was a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left as Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title. The Bearkats beat top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21. Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston, which finished 10-0. He also also converted a fourth down with a catch on the final drive. South Dakota State went ahead 21-17 on Isaiah Davis’ third TD run, an 85-yarder with 5:41 left. Davis finished with 178 yards rushing for the 8-2 Jackrabbits.