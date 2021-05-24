Jodie Turner-Smith Addresses the Backlash She's Faced for Portraying Anne Boleyn

The Witcher: Blood Origin has ramped up production, and at one point was set to start filming at Arborfield Studios with Jodie Turner-Smith and Laurence O'Fuarain in the lead roles. Unfortunately, Jodie Turner-Smith, who was set to play the role of Eile, had to leave the project due to a scheduling conflict. That conflict was evidently due to production being "pushed slightly", and the part will now need to be recast. Turner-Smith recently addressed departing the anticipated project in an interview with ET about her new project, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, and while she's disappointed this one didn't work out, she does hope they can work together in the future.