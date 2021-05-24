newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jodie Turner-Smith Addresses the Backlash She's Faced for Portraying Anne Boleyn

By Dory Jackson
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith wasn't surprised that her portrayal of former Queen of England, Anne Boleyn, attracted backlash. In Glamour U.K.'s May cover story, Turner-Smith addressed the response she's received regarding her decision to play King Henry VIII's second wife. Following the news of her casting, some of those in opposition spoke out over the fact that Turner-Smith — a U.K. native who was born to Jamaican parents — is portraying a historic figure who is white.

people.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Dormer
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Joshua Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Best Actress#Queen Of England#Channel 5 Network#King Henry Viii#Daughter#Husband Joshua Jackson#Actresses#Remorse Actress#Glamour U K#Star#Casting#Juicy Celebrity News#Jamaican Parents#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Kevin Guthrie, Jodie Turner-Smith, Venice and More!

KEVIN GUTHRIE JAILED: Kevin Guthrie, a Scottish actor who appeared in Fantastic Beasts, Dunkirk and Sunshine on Leith, has been given a three-year jail sentence for sexual assault. He was found guilty after a four-day trial and will be placed on a sex offenders’ register. ANNE BOLEYN TRAILER DROPS: Jodie...
CelebritiesPeople

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Meghan Markle Could Have 'Modernized' Royal Family: 'Terrible Missed Opportunity'

Jodie Turner-Smith has some thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. The British actress, who plays Queen Anne Boleyn, one of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, in the upcoming Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn, recently spoke to The Telegraph about her new role and weighed in how Meghan, 39, could have modernized the royal family before she and Harry, 36, stepped back from their royal duties last year.
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: Blood Origin's Jodie Turner-Smith Addresses Departure

The Witcher: Blood Origin has ramped up production, and at one point was set to start filming at Arborfield Studios with Jodie Turner-Smith and Laurence O'Fuarain in the lead roles. Unfortunately, Jodie Turner-Smith, who was set to play the role of Eile, had to leave the project due to a scheduling conflict. That conflict was evidently due to production being "pushed slightly", and the part will now need to be recast. Turner-Smith recently addressed departing the anticipated project in an interview with ET about her new project, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, and while she's disappointed this one didn't work out, she does hope they can work together in the future.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Nevers star plays Anne Boleyn in Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic

Scottish actress Amy Manson has stirred up more intrigue around the anticipated Princess Diana film Spencer by revealing she plays Anne Boleyn in the biopic. The Nevers actress said fans should prepare themselves for the unexpected, as the production is nothing like previous TV shows or films based on Diana or her fractious relationship royal family.
Worldinews.co.uk

Hidden inscriptions discovered in Anne Boleyn’s execution prayer books

Secret inscriptions hidden in the prayer book Anne Boleyn took to her execution have been discovered by a student researching the historic volume. The concealed names, uncovered using ultraviolet light, reveal that the illustrated book was handed down between women loyal to the Queen to preserve her memory. The research...