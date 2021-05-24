Drought, Murder, Mystery: “The Dry” Interview with Genevieve O’Reilly

Robert Connolly’s new film, The Dry, is a mystery at heart: An investigation into a small-town murder-suicide that inevitably kicks up the dust of other peoples’ secrets and picks the scabs on barely-healed wounds. Yet for all its depiction of police procedure and the ins and outs of investigation, it’s this other stuff — much of it backstory — that radiates from the film’s center. The circumstances of the crime, specifically the secrets of the man who ostensibly committed it, bleed into matters of the heart, and of memory. And of a sense of guilt that far surpasses this crime in itself. Yet the resolution of that crime — the actual, substantive answer to the whodunit — is almost secondary. Petty, really. Whereas what cannot be resolved by such tragedies looms — nearly suffocates.