WALLINGFORD — It was a simple thing, just a smile and a wave, but it made a big difference to Frankie Carbone. A senior at Sheehan High School, Carbone is a National Honor Society member who has made the honor roll every semester since he was a freshman and has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. Carbone plays varsity soccer and basketball and takes seven classes, including advance placement biology, statistics and computer science — and works at his father’s construction business for a few hours a week.