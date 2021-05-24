newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Serial Killer Falsely Confessed to Woman’s 1983 Rape and Murder — and Suspect Was Just Arrested

By KC Baker
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after Laura Purchase's naked body was found burning in the woods in southeast Texas in 1983, notorious serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to her slaying — among many others — and was convicted of murdering her three years later. Now, authorities believe he didn't actually kill her. On...

State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Sex Crimescrimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in 1980 Cold Case Homicide

A 41-year-old cold case finally has a suspect in custody. Andre William Lepere, now 64 years old, has been arrested in Alamogordo, New Mexico for the murder of 79-year-old Viola Hagenkord. The murder occurred inside Hagenkord’s Anaheim apartment, located in the 2500 block of West Winston Road, in February of...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Sheldon Davis sentenced to life in prison

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 47 year old Sheldon Davis will serve life in prison without the chance of parole for the killing of his ex-girlfriend in August of 2019. Davis was found guilty in March to killing 52 year old Denise Anderson and setting her north Fargo apartment on fire. Court documents say Davis went over to a friend’s house and said he had done “something bad”. Davis’ friend then told police that he confessed to leaving the stove on at his apartment and he talked before about wanting to kill Anderson because of pending domestic and sexual assault charges she filed against him.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Former Public Enemy No. 1 arrested in death of girlfriend

SALT LAKE CITY — A former Public Enemy No. 1 in Salt Lake County with a long history of violence was arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of his girlfriend whose body was found in a car crashed on I-80. Terence Trent Vos, 31, of Salt Lake City, is accused of shooting and killing Shandon Nicole Scott, 32, early Saturday.
Violent Crimesfrontpagedetectives.com

Beyonce's cousin shot and killed by rapper girlfriend, now she is accused of murder

After an argument between dating rappers in Houston, police say a woman shot a male musician through the front door of his apartment. According to authorities, police were sent to the apartment of Martell Derouen in January, a rapper known as Kardone and cousins with Beyonce, after a woman claiming to be Derouen’s wife told officers that she hadn’t heard from him in several days.
Dallas, TXklif.com

Suspected Child Killer Arrested

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas police have made an arrest in the weekend killing of a small boy. The body of the toddler was found Saturday morning lying in a southwest Dallas street near the intersection of Saddleridge Drive and Wood Homestead Drive. Police say the boy had suffered ‘multiple wounds,’ and was clearly murdered. Officers then announced Sunday morning they had made an arrest. They identified the suspect only as an adult male. They have not said what relationship the suspect may have to the dead child, or how they were lead to him.
Violent CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Mexico Detains Suspected Serial Killer After Remains Found

A Mexican judge on Thursday ordered the detention of a suspected serial killer after a woman's body and other skeletal remains were found in his home near the capital, prosecutors said. The 72-year-old suspect, named as Andres N, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a 34-year-old woman whose...
Violent CrimesMonroe Local News

Update: Three more suspects in murder of Bethlehem woman arrested in Mexico

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, working in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta, HSI Harlingen, Texas and Attaché Matamoros, Mexico coordinated the arrests of Megan Colone, 30, and Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, suspects in the murder of Rossana Delgado, of Bethlehem. A fifth suspect (previously identified in news releases by photographs) was located with Oscar Manuel Garcia and was identified as Juan Antonio Vega, 25 and a warrant was also taken for him in the murder of Rossana Delgado. Vega is a Cobb County resident. Georgia Bureau of Investigation said all three suspects were apprehended in Mexico and returned to the United States, and are currently in a Texas detention facility awaiting extradition to HSI Harlingen and Customs and Border Patrol oversaw the transport of the suspects to Texas detention facilities. All three are pending extradition proceedings to Georgia to face murder charges. Colone’s children were safely returned to the United States during these arrest operations.
Kansas StateKWTX

Kansas man arrested in nearly 40-year-old Texas murder case

CONROE, Texas (AP) – Montgomery County authorities say a 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested on a murder warrant in a nearly four-decade old case. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer said Thursday that Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested Monday in Kansas. He says Darnell is now in...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Cash Gernon: Murder suspect accused of returning two hours after kidnapping Cash Gernon and standing over twin brother

New video shows the man suspected of kidnapping and killing Cash Gernon allegedly return to hover over the 4-year-old’s twin brother before fleeing the Texas home.Surveillance footage obtained by DailyMail.com allegedly shows the suspect who abducted Gernon from his crib return hours later and stand over Carter Gernon. Appearing to be startled, the man fled the room and left the child unharmed.Police arrested 18-year-old Darriynn Brown in connection with the Saturday murder. He has been charged with kidnapping and theft, with additional charges pending the outcome of forensic results.Cash was first grabbed about 5 am local time on the morning...
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Fuller picture emerges of suspected serial killer in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A fuller picture began to emerge Friday of the apparently affable 72-year-old former butcher who hacked up one woman in the basement of his home, and is suspected of killing many others. The stocky, short suspect has been identified only as “Andrés” under Mexican laws protecting a...
Indiana StateThe Lebanon Reporter

Officials searching for grave of former Indiana woman slain by serial killer

Reports at the time described it as a "pauper's grave." And after months of lying in the Dade County morgue in Miami, Florida, that's where the body of Miriam "Angela" Chapman was headed. The 25-year-old had been found strangled to death on May 16, 1976, in the marshy shadows of an abandoned industrial park, her body half-hidden in a brush thicket.
Violent Crimesnews9.com

Texas Ranger Takes Stand In Murder Trial For Suspected Serial Killer

Texas Ranger took the stand again Tuesday in the murder trial for suspected serial killer William Reece. Jim Holland testified that in February 2016 at the end of an almost 5-hour long interview with Reece, Reece pulled photos of four victims from a pile of pictures. When he pulled the pictures, Reece told Holland to come back on Monday, and he'd talk about the women in the photos.