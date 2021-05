PLYMOUTH — Old Colony Elder Services has announced that their annual Moving Heels for Meals on Wheels 5K Run/Walk for 2021 has pivoted to a virtual event in May. Hosted by OCES’ Nutrition Department, the 5K Run/Walk will take place as a virtual event this year. Community members and OCES supporters of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this 5K at any time and any place during the month of May. Whether participants walk or jog the 5K, which is 3.1 miles, all at once, over several days, or anytime during the month, all are welcome, including pets, to participate and help raise awareness and funds for this essential service.