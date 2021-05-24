newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Why This Starbucks Theory Will Change The Way You Think Of Friends

By Hope Campbell
Posted by 
The List
The List
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conspiracy theories have been rampant for decades, but never more so than in recent years. The internet and social media have proliferated detailed and complicated stories that to many people seem true, but have no actual basis in reality when thought about logically. Believe it or not, there's a "Friends" conspiracy theory involving coffee, of course, and Starbucks specifically, that might sound like it makes perfect sense — until you dig deeper into it.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Economic Theory#Conspiracy Theories#New Yorkers#Green#German#Wordhippo#The Economic Times#Nbc#Central Perk#Conspiracy Theory#Friends#Drive Thru Popularity#Phenomena#Perfect Sense#Internet#Coffee Houses#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
POPSUGAR

Starbucks, Target, and 6 Other Stores That Have Changed Their Mask Mandates

If you haven't already heard the news, the CDC has officially announced that fully vaccinated individuals (which happens two weeks after your final dose) do not have to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. While COVID-19 restrictions have been easing in most places due to vaccine distribution, the news came as a confusing thought for many, as most shops have their own policies when it comes to masking. For example, if you're fully vaccinated, do you still have to wear a mask to your local Walmart? If there's no mask requirement by state or local officials, there's a handful of places many of us shop at that are now allowing customers to enter mask-free (if you feel comfortable doing so).
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

Starbucks's New Color-Changing Confetti Cups Are Here to Bring the Fun

Pinkies up, because it's time to celebrate Starbucks's newest reusable products: meet the Color-Changing Swirl Cup and the Color-Changing Confetti Cup Set! Available in the US now until supplies last, both of these dreamy new products feature cups that magically change color when they're filled with the iced beverage of your choice (hello, cold brew). Let us first introduce you to the the Color-Changing Swirl Cup. This cute tumbler is only $5, and boasts the most gorgeous array of colors. Complete with an orange lid and mint green straw, this cup is about as cute as it gets.
Behind Viral Videosbuzzfeednews.com

The Rise Of The Appuccino: How TikTok Is Changing Starbucks

Stomachs churned and food service workers broke out in a cold sweat when a photo of a long, complicated custom Starbucks order went viral on Twitter. “On today's episode of why I wanna quit my job,” a barista named Josie jokingly tweeted about Edward's order, a caramel crunch Frappuccino with 13 customizations, including banana syrup, cinnamon dolce topping, and seven pumps of caramel sauce. (After the story went viral, the barista was fired from his job for violating store policy, even though the real Edward found the whole thing amusing.)
Restaurantsdowntownny.com

Meet The Man Who Wants To Change The Way You Think Of Chinese Food

Hegel Hei had two major revelations that led him to start Chinah, a fast-casual restaurant that just opened a location in Lower Manhattan. The first came in college when he was eating fast food and craving the home cooking from his grandparents in Beijing. But he noticed Americans often treated Chinese food differently.
HobbiesElite Daily

Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo Is Back, & You Can Win Free Drinks

Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo is back, and you can score freebies as you fill up the board. Since the bingo game hasn’t appeared for some time, you may need a refresher on how to play Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo. The virtual game — which started on May 24 and ends on June 20, 2021 — lets Starbucks Rewards members collect Stars in pursuit of free food and drinks.
HobbiesElite Daily

Starbucks Brought Back A Super Fun Game That’ll Score You Freebies

It's an exciting time for Starbucks Rewards members because you’re invited to play a bingo game that’ll score you some major Bonus Stars. Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo is back, and there’s a total of 350 Stars up for grabs. As a refresher, the game rewards you with bingo daubs, aka the markers for your spaces, on a virtual bingo card when you order some of your go-to Starbucks’ sips. If you’re down to start earning Stars toward your next free Starbucks sip, you’ll want to consider making a few extra runs because Bonus Star Bingo helps you rack up points fast.
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Why Friends will always be there for you

Holy Holiday Armadillo, the Friends reunion is almost upon us. The cast is back, the stage-set is back and the trailer, which dropped last week, showed that, even 17 years after its final episode, there is still so much emotion wrapped up in this show. In many ways, it’s easy...
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

If You're Wondering What the "Edward Drink" at Starbucks Is, Let Us Explain

If you thought the person in front of you at Starbucks asked for an intricate latte, just wait until you hear what a frap-lover named Edward ordered. The now-viral drink request took the internet by storm after a former employee shared an image on social media of the 13-ingredient Frappuccino order he took. Starbucks fans all over were stunned by the $14 drink, and were even more interested to learn that this new "secret drink" can actually be created behind the counter! The drizzled, whipped up, iced, crunched Venti Caramel Crunch Frappe with five bananas, seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, and one pump honey blend is not for the faint of heart, as it's both very sweet and pretty caffeinated.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Do you still have to wear face masks at Starbucks?

Masks policies are being updated daily. Foodies can expect many changes to come. What’s the policy at Starbucks? Do you still have to wear a face mask when entering the coffee shop?. The CDC continues to update mask policies, but, for the most, party each state and business can begin...
Drinkstuipster.com

Elizabeth Banks wants to change the way you drink wine

The Hollywood star is now a co-owner and chief creative officer for a canned wine company called Archer Roose. Just be LOUD LOUD LOUD LOUD and get there early. We want the place ROCKING before the Mavs even take the court !!! Lets Go Mavs !!!. Mike Bacsik. When the...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Indy100

Steak restaurant sparks backlash after demanding that each customer spends $100 minimum

A steak restaurant in Philadelphia has come under criticism after introducing a new policy that requires customers to spend a minimum of $100 each in the establishment. A picture of a sign at Steak 48 on Broad and Spruce Streets was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday which stated: “There is a $100 per person food & beverage minimum for each person at your table in order to ensure that each guest enjoys the total experience of food, service and atmosphere. This does not include tax or tip.”
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice About Getting The Bacon Cheeseburger At Five Guys

As a fast food brand, Five Guys can be a delicious sounding option. After all, you have so much to feast on like crunchy fries, satisfying hamburgers, thick milkshakes, and more. An Eat This, Not That! piece explains that the chain's story began all the way back in 1986 when a couple, Jerry and Janie Murrell, opened the brand's first outlet in Virginia. Now Five Guys has at least 1,700 outlets worldwide and plans on opening even more in the future, according to its website.
RestaurantsQSR Web

'You've changed!' Why that's a good thing for your brand

It would be bold to say that 2021 will be a "normal" year for restaurants, but there is a clear path back to normality as COVID-19 cases ebb nationwide. At the same time, Congress has apportioned $28.6 billion in direct aid to restaurants as part of the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package. Additionally, at the state level, governments are starting to reopen their economies, with rollbacks in capacity limits for restaurants and — with the return of warmer weather — more outdoor dining in the months ahead, too.
Food & DrinksEsquire

'High on the Hog' Will Change the Way You Look at Food in America

On the streets of the West African country of Benin, Stephen Satterfield meanders slowly. The food writer and Esquire contributor turned documentary host isn’t cautious, so much as he’s reverent, going so far as to walk just a step behind Dr. Jessica B. Harris, whose book High on the Hog, serves as inspiration for Netflix’s new powerful docuseries, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. She, for this first chapter of this four-part series, is just one of his many guides.
Skin CareKUTV

Change the way you see yourself in the mirror

(KUTV) — Plexaderm has an incredible opportunity for you to visibly reduce the appearance of your under-eye bags, wrinkles, and fine lines with our Plexaderm 10 Minute Challenge special. This is a brand-new offer, even better than the 50% off we’ve been advertising for some time. Plexaderm is offering a special six application trial pack and the price is only $14.95! Lifestyle expert, Tia Leslie says we want to challenge everyone who’s never tried Plexaderm or even those who haven’t tried it in a while to see just how wonderful you’ll look and feel after applying Plexaderm, giving it 10 minutes to dry and seeing what all of the men and women across the country have seen; an incredible, younger-looking you.