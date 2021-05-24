Why This Starbucks Theory Will Change The Way You Think Of Friends
Conspiracy theories have been rampant for decades, but never more so than in recent years. The internet and social media have proliferated detailed and complicated stories that to many people seem true, but have no actual basis in reality when thought about logically. Believe it or not, there's a "Friends" conspiracy theory involving coffee, of course, and Starbucks specifically, that might sound like it makes perfect sense — until you dig deeper into it.www.thelist.com