Why This Starbucks Theory Will Change The Way You Think Of Friends

If you haven't already heard the news, the CDC has officially announced that fully vaccinated individuals (which happens two weeks after your final dose) do not have to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. While COVID-19 restrictions have been easing in most places due to vaccine distribution, the news came as a confusing thought for many, as most shops have their own policies when it comes to masking. For example, if you're fully vaccinated, do you still have to wear a mask to your local Walmart? If there's no mask requirement by state or local officials, there's a handful of places many of us shop at that are now allowing customers to enter mask-free (if you feel comfortable doing so).