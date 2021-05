Hannah Waddingham basically got waterboarded during her stint on Game of Thrones. The Ted Lasso star played Septa Unella during the HBO series. She talked to Collider about her time on the most-talked-about show on television. Even more surprising than that fact is the way that the entire plan apparently got shifted late in the process. According to Waddingham, the original plan for her character’s punishment was for The Mountain to sexually assault her. But, the minds behind the show came up with another unpleasant alternative. Needless to say, the star was caught off-guard by the decision. She told the outlet that she got the notes while flying and had to pivot immediately to find some waterproof costuming.