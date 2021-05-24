newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

The United States last week reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping 26% from the previous seven days to just under 180,000, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Deaths from COVID-19 fell 5% to 3,969 in the week ended May 23, the fewest deaths in a week since March 2020. (Graphic with state-by-state details)

About 39% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, and 49% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vermont leads the country with 69% of its residents receiving at least one dose, followed by Massachusetts at 65%.

The rate of vaccinations, however, has been slowing for five straight weeks. In the past seven days, an average of 1.8 million vaccine doses were administered per day, down from a peak of 3.1 million shots per day in April. (Graphic on vaccinations)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F408h_0a9QzJft00
Guests enjoy outdoor dining in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

Nationally, new cases have fallen for six weeks in a row and hit their lowest level since the week ended June 14, 2020.

Nine out of 50 states logged week-over-week increases in new cases, including Hawaii, which reported a backlog of probable cases, and Delaware, which processed a backlog of tests.

Excluding those backlogs, Michigan led the nation in new cases per capita, although new infections have fallen for five weeks in that state. The next highest rate was in Wyoming, where cases rose by 27% or an increase of 125 cases from the previous week.

The lowest rates of infection based on population were in California, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Nationwide, the average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 14%, the fifth weekly drop in a row and the lowest weekly number since April 2020.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#U S#United States#Vaccine Doses#Population Control#Infection Control#Probable Cases#Deaths#Nationwide#Capita#April#Week Over Week Increases#Hospitals#Covid 19 Patients#State By State Details#Vaccinations#Disease Control#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwhtc.com

U.S. administers 290.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States had administered 290,724,607 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 361,250,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 289,212,304 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 26, out of...
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

U.S. closes in on 50% adult vaccination rate as COVID cases ebb

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than half of all American adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Biden's July 4 goal of a 70% inoculation rate. The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering COVID-19 shots...
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

The U.S. passed another major milestone Tuesday in its race to vaccinate the population against COVID-19. Half of U.S. adults -- more than 129 million people over 18 -- are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC...
Hawaii StateHawaii Tribune-Herald

DOH: COVID-19 variants dominant in Hawaii

A new report from state Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division shows that the number COVID-19 cases caused by “variants of concern” now make up a greater percentage of cases in the state, and that percentage continues to grow, the DOH said today. “Variants of concern now make up more...
Pennsylvania StateBeaver County Times

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 9,980 new cases. That's down 21.6% from the previous week's tally of 12,731 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranked eighth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Public Healthrecordargusnews.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

(AP) — New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the […]
U.S. PoliticsArizona Daily Sun

U.S. Nears Return To Normalcy, as Cases Reach Lowest Point In a Year

Normalcy - a concept that once seemed far fetched - appears closer than ever. Crowds are back at restaurants. People are going out mask-less and travel is opening back up in some parts of the world. But there's still work to do...as health experts try to figure out how to get shots in arms of people who are resistant to vaccination."We are absolutely heading in the right direction, we just can't take our foot off the accelerator," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.Average daily COVID-19 cases are under 30,000 - the lowest in nearly a year. And with that, more states are fully reopening, lifting all pandemic restrictions. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state is 100 % open. California is planning for a full reopening on June 15. D.C. lifted most capacity limits, and Rhode Island dropped most of its remaining COVID restrictions on Friday. New Jersey is planning to lift the state's indoor mask mandate in public places for vaccinated people before the Memorial Day weekend. It was one of only two states, along with Hawaii, that hadn't set a date for lifting the mandate. --"We are winning the war on the pandemic and we need you to help us finish the job." More than 280 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and more than 127 million people - 38.5 percent of the population - is fully vaccinated. But the average daily pace of vaccinations is slowing... fast. It's down nearly 50% since last month's peak."It's going to be important that we have that widespread, that widespread uptake of the vaccine, then we can return to more and more of what we like to do," said New Jersey public health physician Dr. Chris T. Pernell.On the bright side, more and more young people are getting shots. Those 12 to 15 years old are accounting for 25% of new vaccinations in the past week."This is their shot to being teenagers," said Dr. Jay Varkey, an associate professor of medicine at Emery University. By rolling up their sleeves, they actually help protect their parents, their teachers, their classmates and their communities."
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Delhi records 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Even as Delhi reported 1,649 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest one-day count since March 30, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the national capital by one more week till May 31. According to...
Public HealthKVIA

Average Covid-19 cases are the lowest they’ve been in nearly a year. Vaccines can push them even lower, officials say

Covid-19 vaccines have proven a tremendous ally in America’s battle against the virus — but there’s more work to do. “For the first time since the pandemic began, Covid cases are down in all 50 states,” White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said in a Tuesday briefing. “We are winning the war on the virus, and we need you to help us finish the job.”