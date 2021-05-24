Members of Primeiro Comando da Massachusetts gang sentenced to prison for multiple armed robberies, selling cocaine and 9 guns, including sawed-off shotgun
Two members of Primeiro Comando da Massachusetts, a gang accused of committing several kidnappings, assaults and other violent crimes across the state, were sentenced to prison last week for robbing multiple stores, trafficking cocaine and selling firearms, authorities said. Joao Pedro Marques Gama, also known as “Bahianinho,” and Vinicius De...www.masslive.com