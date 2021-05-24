newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Judge keeps restaurant aid priority for women, minorities

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled against a conservative legal group that sought an immediate halt to the priority status for restaurants and bars owned by women and certain minorities in President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package.

U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough in Knoxville, Tennessee, issued the opinion denying a temporary restraining order last week in the lawsuit brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. The group is appealing the decision.

The judge wrote that “Congress has gathered myriad evidence suggesting that small businesses owned by minorities ... have suffered more severely than other kinds of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the Government’s early attempts at general economic stimulus ... disproportionately failed to help those businesses directly because of historical discrimination patterns.”

Similarly, McDonough said “Congress had before it evidence showing that woman-owned businesses suffered historical discrimination that exposed them to greater risks from an economic shock like COVID-19, and that they received less benefit from earlier federal COVID-19 relief programs.”

The lawsuit targets the three-week period from May 3 until Monday during which the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund has only been processing and funding requests from businesses owned by women; veterans; or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

Eligibility was slated to open broadly afterward. However, the Small Business Administration reported on May 18 that it had already received more than 303,000 applications representing over $69 billion, with nearly 38,000 applicants already approved for more than $6 billion. Of the applications, 57% came from women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, who had already applied for $29 billion in the $28.6 billion program by May 12, the SBA has said.

The application portal remained open through Monday because money set aside for establishments with 2019 annual revenue of not more than $50,000 was potentially still available.

Plaintiff Antonio Vitolo, owner of Jake’s Bar and Grill in Harriman, Tennessee, applied for aid on May 3 but doesn’t qualify as a white male, according to the lawsuit, which argues white men are being “pushed to the back of the line” for aid for their eateries.

The law says a business is required to have 51% ownership by someone in one of the priority groups to qualify for the early priority for aid.

The program relies on a definition of “socially disadvantaged” that is limited to people “subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity as a member of a group without regard to their individual qualities.” Groups presumed to be socially disadvantaged include: Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, including Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians; Asian Pacific Americans; and Subcontinent Asian Americans.

Attorneys for the federal government said people could also check a box on the application if they thought they met the broader definition of “socially and economically disadvantaged,” the judge wrote.

The lawsuit said the limited funding put “white male applicants at significant risk that, by the time their applications are processed, the money will be gone” — an argument that did not sway the judge.

“While this is certainly unfortunate, Congress cannot reasonably have been expected to predict with precision the level of demand for funds nor how the demand would break down between priority and non-priority applications,” the judge wrote.

Under the Biden restaurant relief program, restaurants and bars can qualify for grants equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Harriman, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Restaurants
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Knoxville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Food Drink#Ethnic Minorities#Racial Minorities#Racial Discrimination#Government Funding#Federal Funding#Ap#Jake S Bar And Grill#Black Americans#Hispanic Americans#Native Hawaiians#Asian Pacific Americans#Alaska Natives#Women#Disadvantaged Individuals#Funding Requests#Attorneys#White Male Applicants#Establishments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate vote...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden’s $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is proposing a $6 trillion budget for next year that’s piled high with new safety net programs for the poor and middle class, but his generosity depends on taxing corporations and the wealthy to keep the nation’s spiking debt from spiraling totally out of control.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California governor pardons inmate firefighters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pardoned more than a dozen people, including two inmate firefighters who faced deportation, and commuted the sentences of three people who were convicted of killings where they didn’t pull the trigger. Newsom announced pardons for 14 people, commuted sentences for 13...
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Delegation members oppose partial retirement of A-10 jets

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Six Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation say they oppose a provision in President Joe Biden’s proposed budget to partially retire the Air Force’s A-10 attack jets, many of which are assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. Delegation members releasing statements of support Friday...
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Afghanistan closes schools in Kabul, provinces

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s Health Ministry announced the shutdown of all public and private universities and schools in the country’s 16 provinces, including Kabul, for at least two weeks starting Saturday. The decision follows a surge in cases. On Friday, 977 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 died, most...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Tennessee StateFrankfort Times

Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that puts public schools and their districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. LGBTQ advocates have decried the...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family. "We'll miss him very much,"...
CollegesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Tennessee Owes Its State HBCU More Than Half A Billion Dollars

After withholding funding for decades, the state of Tennessee owes Tennessee State University (TSU), a public HBCU more than $500 million. A bipartisan legislative committee determined the state has failed to fund TSU in matched land grants since the 1950s. According to NPR, the committee believes the state has withheld between $150 million and $544 million from the HBCU.
Tennessee Statewmcactionnews5.com

LIVE: Tennessee governor signs news bills into law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is set to sign bills into law Monday afternoon. A press conference is being held for the signings and to give details on what the laws mean for the state. Watch the press conference live above or click here.
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Scott County, TNIndependent Herald

Covid hospitalizations are low, and still declining

Even as the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County and much of the region remains steady, the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus continue to decline. According to the TN Dept. of Health, there were 686 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across the Volunteer State as of Friday. And, according to the Knox County Regional Health Dept., the number of people hospitalized with covid in the 19-county East Tennessee region had slipped to just 68 as of Monday.