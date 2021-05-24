newsbreak-logo
Eli Manning Chimes In On Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson Twitter Exchange

Eli Manning is open to another head-to-head matchup with Tom Brady. Not on the football field, however. Brady was among those showing support for Phil Mickelson on Twitter as “Lefty” completed his historic PGA Championship victory. Mickelson after his win on Kiawah Island responded to Brady, requesting the two reunite for another two-on-two match.

