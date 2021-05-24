newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Week

d23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet us in the fashion closet Wednesday, when the fifth and final season of The Bold Type airs on Freeform. The next day, celebrate the fifth anniversary of X-Men: Apocalypse by streaming the blockbuster on Disney+. Speaking of streaming, the complete third season of the Hulu Original Madagascar: A Little Wild will premiere Thursday. Then, on Friday, Disney’s Cruella will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (for a one-time additional fee). And the season finale of the Disney+ Original The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers promises to be a real game changer—so make sure to stream it this Friday!

d23.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Aisha Dee
Person
Emilio Estevez
Person
Melora Hardin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New X Men#Disney World#New York City#Season Premiere#Season Finale#Series Premiere#Disney Villains#Out For Season#Theaters#Premier Access Disney#Central Park Zoo#This Week#Final Season#Mighty Ducks#Streaming#Cinema#X Men#Jane Races#Apocalypse#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Clip Features a Dramatic Entrance

The Walt Disney Company has released the new Cruella clip, which features a dramatic entrance by Emma Stone’s title character. You can watch the Cruella clip using the player below. The live-action feature film, also starring Emma Thompson, is about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious...
MoviesMarconews.com

The 10 most must-see movies of summer, from 'Cruella' to 'Candyman'

Vin Diesel's saving the world and driving way too fast (and a bit furious), a Marvel superhero is fighting bad guys (as usual), and a few horror movies are ready to scare your sandals off. Just like a filled-out vaccination card, these are welcome sights for movie fans. After the...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At the end of this month the long anticipated, and long delayed, Cruella will become the latest movie to bring a classic Disney animated character to life in live-action. Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil and while it's far too early to tell just how the movie as a whole will turn out, it's hard not to feel like Emma Stone wasn't the perfect choice to bring this character to life. Watch Emma Stone transform into Cruella, both physically, and possibly a bit mentally as well, in a new featurette from Disney which can be seen above.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
CelebritiesComing Soon!

Glenn Close Wants to Play Cruella de Vil Again, Teases Plot

Glenn Close has amassed one of the most legendary careers in all of Hollywood, but perhaps one of her most well-known roles was as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996, live-action 101 Dalmations film. While a film focusing on the younger version of the character is in the works, which she is an executive producer on, Close says she may not be done portraying the iconic character.
MoviesComing Soon!

Becoming Cruella Featurette Shows Emma Stone’s Transformation

Disney released a new Cruella featurette ahead of the film’s release later this month showcasing the transformation of Emma Stone into the titular villain. The studio also released five new posters, which you can find in the slideshow below. “As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty villainous,” Stone says...
Beauty & Fashion/Film

‘Cruella’ Featurette: Hey, at Least Emma Stone Looks Like She’s Having Fun Here

Here’s yet another look at Cruella that makes the movie look…questionable, at best. Emma Stone plays the 101 Dalmations villain in her youth, before she decided to start murdering puppies for fashion. This new Cruella featurette has star Stone talking about how fun it is to play such a wicked character, and I have no doubt that she’s correct. Still, how do you make a sympathetic origin story for someone who kills puppies? Beats me! Ask Mr. Walt Disney, and watch the featurette below.
MoviesCollider

Emma Stone Explains Why It’s Fun to Be a Villain in Disney’s New ‘Cruella’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

With less than a month until Cruella hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, Disney has released a fresh set of character posters and a new behind-the-scenes look featuring Emma Stone. In the new video, Stone explains how much of a unique experience it is to play the iconic Disney villain, and presents new footage that shows us more of the fabulous and wicked world of Cruella.
Moviesepicstream.com

Cruella Actress Glenn Close Pitches Idea of Reprising Her Villainous Disney Role

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Not a lot of people are aware of this interesting bit, but Emma Stone's reimagining of Cruella de Vil in the upcoming Disney film Cruella was actually co-produced by Glenn Close, the character's original live-action actress. Close breathed life into the iconic Disney villain in 1996's 101 Dalmatians and the 2000 follow-up 102 Dalmatians and her portrayal of the fashion maven obsessed with dalmatians was well-received by fans and critics alike.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

Watch & Listen: ‘Cruella’ Brings in Florence and The Machine for Original Song “Call Me Cruella”

Cruella de Vil is coming back to the big screen, but this time we’re finding out how the notorious dognapper actually became the 101 Dalmatians villain. Cruella has Emma Stone (La La Land) playing a young version of the future fur fashionista, and she’ll be accompanied by a new original song by the Grammy-nominated Florence and The Machine. Hear the song below, along with some new footage from Cruella.
Moviesthedisinsider.com

Meet a Young Estella in a New Special Look at ‘Cruella’

We are three weeks away from finally seeing Disney’s new live-action villain retelling in Cruella. Today, the studio released a brand new look at the film, showing us Cruella during her younger years, long before the classic Disney villain she becomes. The studio also released a second batch of character...
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
New York City, NYWrcbtv.com

Must-watch videos of the week

Surprise accents send social media buzzing, a look inside Joan Rivers' possibly paranormal penthouse and a police escort through the streets of New York for a family of ducks. These are the must-watch videos of the week. The multiplying meteorologist. Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed's weather report was comically interrupted when an...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...