5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Week
Meet us in the fashion closet Wednesday, when the fifth and final season of The Bold Type airs on Freeform. The next day, celebrate the fifth anniversary of X-Men: Apocalypse by streaming the blockbuster on Disney+. Speaking of streaming, the complete third season of the Hulu Original Madagascar: A Little Wild will premiere Thursday. Then, on Friday, Disney’s Cruella will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (for a one-time additional fee). And the season finale of the Disney+ Original The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers promises to be a real game changer—so make sure to stream it this Friday!d23.com