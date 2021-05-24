The Sales Message Behind Your Words

Machine learning underlies the coolest technologies of today. This is how Ethem Alpaydin starts the Preface of his book, “Introduction to Machine Learning”, which I had to read some years ago when I started with the Data Science world. Today, the book is still considered as a bible in the academic. The difference with many of the books you can find in Amazon is that it does not speak about technology, it only shows the algorithmic part of the Machine Learning. This is the point. Most people who work today with machine learning, they just use technology but have no idea about the mathematical basis of the algorithms that this technology encapsulates. It is very simple to call the ‘LDA’ algorithm in python on a pandas dataframe; but is even easier to execute a linear regression with caret on a R dataframe. This is fine if you need to build a model with some accuracy; but if you want to really explote your resources, you really need to completely understand the algorithms and maths behind the library or package you employ.