Downloadable: Test Your Lucasfilm Movie Mastery with This Exclusive Crossword Puzzle

d23.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello there, Jedi (puzzle) masters! Get the “fortune and glory” you deserve by solving our epic crossword puzzle celebrating Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary. Clue difficulty ranges from “youngling” to “Sith-ly sinister,” so you may need to consult your holocron, Jedi texts, and grail diary for this one! However, if the solution does not present itself, seek out the answer key and find illumination. May the Force be with you in your quest!

d23.com
