Downloadable: Test Your Lucasfilm Movie Mastery with This Exclusive Crossword Puzzle

Denis Villeneuve's Dune movie will debut only in theaters, as WarnerMedia has reversed its day-and-date decision regarding HBO Max and that particular big-budget title. Deadline reports that the sci-fi movie will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September ahead of an exclusive theatrical release on Oct. 1. Warner Bros. had already reached a deal with Regal Cinemas to restore the 45-day theatrical window in 2022 before titles begin streaming on HBO Max. Dune will now fall under that arrangement, and will likely be WB's only 2021 movie to do so, with late 2021 awards contenders like Will Smith's King Richard and Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho still expected to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.