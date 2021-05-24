Sergio Barer Tells the Stories of Twin Cities Immigrant Communities

A little over a year ago, Stephen King sat down with NPR to reflect on writing horror during a time when reality was as frightening as one of his novels. He made note of how difficult it was to set fiction in the year 2020, a time when many normal activities abruptly became impossible. As a result, he edited his writing to take place in 2019 in order to allow his characters to go on a cruise. Over a year later, things are beginning to change (hopefully), but King’s interview introduces an interesting challenge for writers—how do you tackle the ‘now’ in a time of ongoing global crisis? Do you deploy King’s strategy for setting the story further back in the past, or do you address the pandemic and its accompanying challenges head on as the world grapples with an uncertain future?