Sergio Barer Tells the Stories of Twin Cities Immigrant Communities
Before he was born, Sergio Barer's father and mother both individually made the voyage from Europe to Mexico, where they eventually met as immigrants. This journey, and Sergio's own experience with immigration from Mexico to the United States, inspired one of his latest choral pieces, The Immigrants, created as part of his ACF McKnight Visiting Composer Residency with funds provided by the McKnight Foundation.