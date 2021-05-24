PRINTING United Expo 2021 Registration Now Open

newsbreak-logo
PRINTING United Alliance announces that registration has officially opened for the highly anticipated PRINTING United Expo 2021, taking place at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla., on October 6-8. New this year is a three-phase Expo experience which further provides access to even more education, new product debuts, and more, for the industry around the globe. To register for PRINTING United Expo 2021, which includes access to all three portions of the event — Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up — visit PRINTINGUnited.com.

Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

City approves incentives for two major firms looking to bring jobs here

The city of Orlando took its next steps toward wooing a New York firm to move its HQ here and to get a Chicago firm to open a second local office. The Orlando City Council on May 17 unanimously approved job creation incentives through the STRIVE Orlando program for White Plains, New York-based InnovaCare Health LLC and for Chicago-based accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP.
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Orlando, FLWESH

Vaccination site at Orange County Convention Center begins final week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The location where Orlando's biggest response to the coronavirus pandemic began, from testing early on to the vaccine rollout, will end its role as a vaccination site soon. The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination operation at the Orange County Convention Center is set to begin its final week. Anyone...
Orlando, FLchipandco.com

Local Orlando Group opposes Brightline Expansion to Disney

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Brightline Expansion to Disney is under heavy fire from many sides. With Universal and I-Drive businesses wanting a stop and now a lawyer for Hunter’s Creek in south Orange County. The new issue is the railroad tracks along State Road 417.