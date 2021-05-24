newsbreak-logo
After scandals, Kevin Spacey will return to movies in a pedophilia drama

The Hill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Spacey is starring in an Italian movie after he was the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Spacey has faced multiple sexual assault accusations, including against a 14-year-old and 18-year-old boy. The actor has a role in “L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio,” or in translation, “The Man Who Drew God.”

