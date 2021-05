The first two models from Genesis to go on sale in the UK – the G80 and GV80 – will cost from £37,460 and £56,815 respectively. It’s only a couple of weeks since Hyundai confirmed the Genesis brand for the UK as it seeks to establish its Genesis brand on the Old Continent, and only a week since we learnt the G70 Shooting Brake is now a thing and it is not only aimed at the UK and Europe but exclusive to it. At least for now.