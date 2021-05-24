newsbreak-logo
Paul Cornish Takes Residency at the 18th Street Arts Center

By Brooke Matteson
thecorsaironline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Monica based 18th Street Art Center is home to the annual Make Jazz Fellowship program, sponsored by the Herb Alpert Foundation. Accomplished jazz musicians and composers from all around the world apply for the fellowship. The recipient is chosen based on how closely their goals align with the arts center's mission statement "to provoke public dialogue through contemporary art-making," according to their website.

