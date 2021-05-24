Illegal dumping
Illegal dumping can be a problem throughout Polk County, especially in the area of Poinciana. Due to an increase in illegal dumping there, Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects who have committed felony dumping in the Poinciana area. If you have any information about people who are littering in the Poinciana area, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Unit at 863-534-7205.lakelandgazette.info