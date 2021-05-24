4 People Shot and Burned in Kentucky Home: Victims Names Released

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating the death of four individuals at a residence in the 5700 block of US 62 in the McHenry community in Ohio county.

The local authorities were notified of the incident at approximately 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. They discovered three victims with apparent gunshot wounds outside the residence when troopers and deputies arrived. On the west side of the residence, an attached structure was completely destroyed.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the Beaver Dam Vol Fire Department contained the building fire.

Today another victim was found in the burnt-out building.

The autopsies of three of the victims will be conducted today in Madisonville. The autopsy of the fourth victim has not yet been scheduled.

Kentucky State Police are continuing their investigation.

Additional agencies providing assistance included Kentucky State Police Arson Investigations, Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, Kentucky State Police DE/SI West, Ohio County Sheriff's Department, Ohio County Coroner's Office, Ohio County EMS, Ohio County EMA and Beaver Dam Fire Department.

TODAY'S UPDATE: Authorities release the names of the victims

1) Hunter L. Owings, 20 of Centertown, KY

2) Nora J. Owings, 44 of Beaver Dam, KY

3) Calvin Leisure Jr, 66 of Beaver Dam, KY

4) Calvin Leisure III, 38 of Beaver Dam, KY