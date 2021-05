The New York Mets have shown that their starting pitching can be counted on to give them quality starts in 2021 and keep them in ball games late, despite showing signs of an offense that has been struggling. Granted it’s still early in the year, but we have already seen pitchers like Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker put together many quality starts in a row. Second year south paw David Peterson has been more hit or miss this season but still has shown flashes of being able to look dominant at times. These players seem established.