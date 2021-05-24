newsbreak-logo
Who Is The New ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Member, Mia Thornton?

By Jane Herz
Heavy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to make some room, because there’s a new champagne flute holder on “The Real Housewives of Potomac!”. On May 24, 2021, the season six trailer for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premiered, which revealed that a new star named Mia Thornton will be joining the cast. According to Thornton’s Instagram bio, the new ‘wife is the founder of a beauty company called Amilleon London, and a “regional developer and multi-clinic franchise owner” at a chiropractic company called The Joint Chiropractic. During the trailer, Karen Huger called Thornton a “breath of fresh air.”

A jam-packed sixth season awaits fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac. In the supertease, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the Maryland-based bunch go through highs and lows. For starters, Ashley Darby, who welcomed her second child with husband Michael Darby in March, has fears of "postpartum depression and relationship issues," according to Bravo's official description. Ashley, 32, is seen crying in the trailer as she admits: "It's harder than I thought."