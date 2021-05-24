Who Is The New ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Member, Mia Thornton?
It’s time to make some room, because there’s a new champagne flute holder on “The Real Housewives of Potomac!”. On May 24, 2021, the season six trailer for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premiered, which revealed that a new star named Mia Thornton will be joining the cast. According to Thornton’s Instagram bio, the new ‘wife is the founder of a beauty company called Amilleon London, and a “regional developer and multi-clinic franchise owner” at a chiropractic company called The Joint Chiropractic. During the trailer, Karen Huger called Thornton a “breath of fresh air.”heavy.com