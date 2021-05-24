Who Is The New ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Member, Mia Thornton?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is truly one of the best cities in the franchise. The women continue to bring it every season, and they’re only just headed into Season 6. Karen Huger is a bonafide OG who can throw shade and entertain like the best of them. Green-eyed bandits Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon always entertain, even if they’re both guilty of stirring the pot. Ashley Darby has been incredibly open about her journey to motherhood and marriage to shady-ass Michael Darby. The fight between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Monique Samuels will go down in history, no matter what side your own. If you’re not watching Potomac at this point, you’re likely the dizziest bitch at the table and tacky as hell, to put it in the words of the great Grand Dame herself.