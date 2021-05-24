newsbreak-logo
Russell Wilson’s Feelings on Seahawks’ Offseason Revealed: Report

By Jonathan Adams
Heavy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Seahawks fans have been anxiously awaiting to hear how Russell Wilson feels about the team’s offseason. Wilson has been dropping small hints on social media, but it appears the Seahawks quarterback is pleased with the team’s offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported on SportsCenter that Wilson was “very happy” with several of the Seahawks moves including adding former Rams tight end Gerald Everett and acquiring guard Gabe Jackson from the Raiders.

