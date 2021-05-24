Russell Wilson’s Feelings on Seahawks’ Offseason Revealed: Report

Fowler: Bears believe Dalton can win 10 games this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears drafted Justin Fields and it is very exciting. It's safe to say that everyone in Chicago wants to see the rookie phenom on the field, including Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. But while fans for the most part want to see Fields start as soon as possible, the team is not going to let the excitement impact his development, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Furthermore, Fowler says the Bears still believe Andy Dalton provides enough of an upgrade at the quarterback position that they won't need to rush Fields into the starting lineup.