The Voice is set to receive a little blast from the past on Monday and Tuesday night's episodes. According to PEOPLE, coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will reunite with two of their former contestants, Ian Flanigan and Jake Hoot, for special duets that will take place during the show's live performances. Fans will recall that Flanigan, who competed on Shelton's team, was one of the finalists on Season 19 while Hoot, who was on Team Kelly, won Season 17.