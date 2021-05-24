newsbreak-logo
UNITY THEATRE TO ROUND OUT 2020-21 SEASON WITH ‘THE TANGLED SKIRT’

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnity Theatre is set to present a murder mystery as its last show of the 2020-21 season. , a whistle stop noir by Steve Braunstein, will play on Unity Theatre’s main stage June 17-27. InThe Tangled Skirt, strangers Rhonda and Bailey pass the time as they wait for the last bus out of town by making small talk. The two, torn by passion and greed while also trapped in their own secrets and lies, end up playing a deadly game of cat and mouse.

