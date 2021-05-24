UNITY THEATRE TO ROUND OUT 2020-21 SEASON WITH ‘THE TANGLED SKIRT’

The new trailer and poster for director Josh Ruben's upcoming horror comedy Werewolves Within tease the terror and light-hearted antics to come in IFC Films' adaptation of the video game of the same name. Led by Veep and The Tomorrow War star Sam Richardson as Finn, Werewolves Within finds a mysterious killer terrorizing the snowed-in residents of a small town, and it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit. No prizes for guessing what "it" is.