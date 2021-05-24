newsbreak-logo
Hamilton Pool to be closed all summer

Austin Star-News
 4 days ago

Hamilton Pool

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Hamilton Pool will not be allowing visitors this summer, due to falling rocks from the winter freeze.

On Monday, Hamilton Pool was closed due to heavy rain that caused flooding. It was expected to reopen, but now the park cannot allow swimming due to the hazard of rocks falling.

The trail beneath the overhead cliff is also closed due to this reason, according to KVUE. Beach access is still open, but visitors cannot walk around to below the waterfall.

Reservations are available through June. July reservations are not yet available. More information and reservations can be made here.

