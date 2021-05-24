newsbreak-logo
Your Summer Look: Timeless, Trendy, and a Great Value

By Scouted Sponsored Post
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Between rising vaccination levels and temperatures, people are heralding the coming months as “hot girl summer.” It’s about style, comfort, and feeling yourself: all of which are central to the new Summerland line from Liverpool Los Angeles. Like these jeans: the high waist makes them super wearable, and the jagged...

www.thedailybeast.com
