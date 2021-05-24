newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Netanyahu Announces New Mossad Chief, Agency Veteran Who Handled Overseas Spies

By Benjamin Kerstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced his choice for the next head of Israel’s Mossad foreign intelligence agency, Channel 13 reported. Netanyahu’s choice is David Barnea, 56, the deputy chief and a long-time veteran of the intelligence agency. He will take over from current head Yossi Cohen, whose tenure has largely been seen as a success, with several widely publicized intelligence operations against Iran.

