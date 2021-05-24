Netanyahu Announces New Mossad Chief, Agency Veteran Who Handled Overseas Spies
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced his choice for the next head of Israel’s Mossad foreign intelligence agency, Channel 13 reported. Netanyahu’s choice is David Barnea, 56, the deputy chief and a long-time veteran of the intelligence agency. He will take over from current head Yossi Cohen, whose tenure has largely been seen as a success, with several widely publicized intelligence operations against Iran.www.algemeiner.com