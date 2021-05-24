More than 1 million COVID-19 doses administered in Santa Clara County

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif.) Over the weekend, Santa Clara County health officials announced that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

As of May 21, 73% of county residents, who are 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 60% of residents are fully vaccinated, KPIX 5 reported.

“The vaccines are winning the fight, and the reason they’re winning is because they have an essential ally in everybody who is stepping up to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer. “COVID-19’s greatest and toughest enemy is a vaccinated community.”

Numerous vaccination events around the county are focused on getting the youth to get vaccinated. Teenagers don't need an appointment but those between 12 to17 years old must provide a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian.

“Our efforts continue to make vaccines as accessible as possible, and we are all for making it an enjoyable, appealing experience for our younger population,” said Dr. Rocio Luna, deputy county executive, per KPIX 5.

