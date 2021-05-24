LeBron James’ former teammate challenges him to treat Chris Paul same way he used to treat Stephen Curry in NBA Finals
After losing by nine points in Game 1, the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on a chance to gain home-court advantage in their series against the Phoenix Suns. The No. 7 seed Lakers struggled offensively, as none of their players managed to reach 20 points in the game. The team was led in scoring by LeBron James with 18 points. However, he looked tentative throughout the game, especially when attacking the rim.lakersdaily.com