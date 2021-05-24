Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James’ former teammate challenges him to treat Chris Paul same way he used to treat Stephen Curry in NBA Finals

By Orel Dizon
Posted by 
Lakers Daily
Lakers Daily
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After losing by nine points in Game 1, the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on a chance to gain home-court advantage in their series against the Phoenix Suns. The No. 7 seed Lakers struggled offensively, as none of their players managed to reach 20 points in the game. The team was led in scoring by LeBron James with 18 points. However, he looked tentative throughout the game, especially when attacking the rim.

lakersdaily.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Richard Jefferson
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steph Curry#Nba Finals#The Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#Mvp#The Lakers#The Game#Matchups#Home Court Advantage#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Wizards trade lands Russell Westbrook in L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers came up short in their efforts of repeating as NBA champions. The Phoenix Suns managed to comfortable defeat them with a combined 43-point scoring different between Games 5 and 6 to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. LeBron James entered the NBA playoffs with an ankle...
NBAtucson.com

Suns beat Spurs again, but have to settle for No. 2 seed in West

SAN ANTONIO — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, for a few hours at least. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix...
NBASFGate

LeBron James endorses Steph Curry for NBA MVP ahead of Warriors-Lakers play-in game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received endorsements to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award from Shaquille O'Neal, Ja Morant and now LeBron James. While speaking to reporters Sunday night after it was confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Warriors in Wednesday night's play-in game, James gave a full-throated endorsement of Curry's MVP candidacy.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Center of the Sun, Part 1: Suns finish season strong, win 2nd seed in the West

Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns. Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors L (122-116) Full Recap. Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers W (118-117) Full Recap. Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs W (140-103) Full Recap. Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs W (123-121) Full Recap.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Lonzo Ball revealing favorite message from Lakers star

It feels like ages ago for Lakers fans, but former top pick Lonzo Ball was once the future in Los Angeles. Then LeBron James came in and things became more about the present. But for one transition year, LeBron James and the young Lakers spent an entire season together. In his episode of Who’s Interviewing Who from Uninterrupted, New Orleans Pelicans star revealed the best advice he received from the then 17-year face of the league. The former Lakers top pick even thanked James on Twitter for the words of wisdom.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chris Paul, Devin Booker to sit Suns' finale to rest

All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, said coach Monty Williams. Cameron Payne will replace Paul at point guard, while Torrey Craig will spell Booker at shooting guard. Additionally, Williams said Mikal Bridges will play limited minutes.
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.
NBAdarnews.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances of becoming the NBA's top seed. E'Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAslcdunk.com

5 games to watch as Jazz fans prep for the NBA Playoffs

For the first time in franchise history, the Utah Jazz are the lone holder of the league’s best record. They’ve dominated all year long, even with injuries to their starting, All-Star backcourt this past month. Credit goes to the whole team and they’ll need the strength of the team as...
NBANBC Sports

NBA Playoff Power Rankings 2021: Warriors rise with Lakers clash here

The NBA playoffs have arrived. The Association's final week was filled with twists and turns as very little was decided until the last day. Now, the real season begins. The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers played with their complete collection of talent over the weekend, got a good health report from LeBron James, and looked like the immovable object we expected them to be when the season began. Unfortunately, their bad run of health has landed them in the play-in tournament with a date against the NBA's one-man unstoppable force in Steph Curry and the Warriors. The winner will earn the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2-seed Phoenix Suns in Round 1.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pacific Notes: Curry, LeBron, Walton, Ibaka

While Nikola Jokic is considered the odds-on favorite to win this season’s NBA MVP award, Lakers forward LeBron James has endorsed a division rival for the honor, telling reporters on Sunday night that Warriors guard Stephen Curry would get his vote. “I mean, just look at what he’s done this...