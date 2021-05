McKayla Maroney is opening up about "costs" of being an Olympic gymnast after retiring from the sport in 2016. On Tuesday, May 18, the 25-year-old athlete responded to questions about her health after a mother tweeted her "parental concern" for her own daughter, who is considering pursuing gymnastics. McKayla reflected on her time as a professional athlete, writing, "I don't regret it because I can now be a voice to help girls like your daughter, but I also was extremely lucky to make the Olympic team." She added that it's a "really good idea" to let the teen know about "all the possible costs" before letting her decide if this is the future...