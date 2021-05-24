Iconic 'Charlie bit my finger' video to be removed from YouTube after being sold for $760K

MARLON WAYANS CLAIMS 'SCARY MOVIE' FRANCHISE WAS STOLEN FROM THE WAYANS: During an interview with Kevin Hart's Comedy Gold Minds podcast, Marlon Wayans revealed that The Wayans' Scary Movie franchise was taken from them by the "evil" Weinstein Brothers, Bob and Harvey. Bob & Harvey Weinstein are the co-founders of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company, which distributed the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon explained, “They were evil as f**k. We didn’t walk away from a franchise. They didn’t want to make our deal, and they snatched it. [The] Weinsteins did some really terrible, like ‘rape and pillage villages’-type of business… So it wasn’t that we ever walked away from our franchise that we created. It was taken, and us being the creatives that we are was like ‘All right, bet. F**k you, now watch what I create.'” He continued, “We probably should sue for hundreds of millions of dollars, because they probably owe us a s**t load of money. And maybe one day we will. But we didn’t walk away from our franchise–them n****s took it.” He added, “By the third one, they didn’t wanna pay the money–so they snatched it. We found out on Christmas that they hired somebody else to go do it. Like n***a, I could write a book about this s**t. Like literally." (The Jasmine Brand)