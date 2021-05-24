newsbreak-logo
Iconic 'Charlie bit my finger' video to be removed from YouTube after being sold for $760K

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — One of YouTube’s first viral mega-hits, the beloved clip of two young British brothers known by its catchphrase “Charlie bit my finger,” has sold for some $760,999. The video was auctioned by the family in the home movie as a non-fungible token (NFT), a unit of data...

