Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in York, NE

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm along a boundary can produce brief tornadoes. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 812 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shelby to near Benedict, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stromsburg, Shelby, Benedict, Gresham and Thayer. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH