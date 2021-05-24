newsbreak-logo
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in York, NE

York News-Times
 3 days ago

York will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

yorknewstimes.com
York, NEYork News-Times

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York, NEPosted by
York Dispatch

Get weather-ready — York’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 14: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
York County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: York SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YORK COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Gresham to near York to 6 miles northwest of McCool Junction. Movement was east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include York, Waco, and Thayer.
Polk County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Polk County in east central Nebraska Northwestern York County in east central Nebraska * Until 900 AM CDT Monday. * At 139 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to earlier thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Stromsburg, Shelby and Benedict, and especially along the Big Blue River.
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL YORK AND SOUTHERN HAMILTON COUNTIES At 807 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bradshaw to near Giltner, moving east at 10 mph. Landspout tornadoes have been report in the Aurora area. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include York, Aurora, Henderson, Hampton, Giltner and Bradshaw. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 326 and 347. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Polk County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm along a boundary can produce brief tornadoes. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 812 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shelby to near Benedict, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stromsburg, Shelby, Benedict, Gresham and Thayer. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Nuckolls, Polk, Thayer, Webster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Nuckolls; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 018, 019, 049, 064, 076, 077, 085, 086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell, Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.