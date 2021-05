A Louisiana man urinated in his pants at the Marion County Jail after being arrested on a DUI charge outside an Ocala Taco Bell on Tuesday night. An Ocala Police officer responded around 9 p.m. to the restaurant, located at 2116 E. Silver Springs Blvd., after receiving a witness report of a grey Ford Escape driving recklessly. The officer found 38-year-old Erick G. Hernandez, of Terrytown, La., in the driver’s seat a few feet from the stop sign at the parking lot exit, according to the police report.