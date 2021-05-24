OP-ED: A time for collective healing in Cambridge

Wee Are Every Good Thing: Celebrating and Affirming Our BIPOC Children: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 20. To register: https://cambridgepl.libcal.com/event/7693512. This workshop is led by children’s book author Francie Latour, whose picture book “Auntie Luce's Talking Paintings” tells an inter-generational tale of culture, community and identity through a Haitian American girl and her beloved aunt, an artist who lives in Haiti. Offered in collaboration with Wee the People, the program takes a deep dive into the world of powerful, affirming and beautifully illustrated children's books by BIPOC authors and illustrators. Geared for audiences of color, this workshop will hold space for parents, caregivers, educators, artists, activists, clergy, clinicians, and others to share experiences as we explore a wide range of characters and themes in children's books.