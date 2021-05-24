OP-ED: A time for collective healing in Cambridge
As we approach the end of May, we’d like to take the opportunity to commemorate May as Mental Health Awareness month. Looking back on this year, it is safe to say we’ve experienced a considerable amount of trauma individually and as a local and global community. We have witnessed and endured a global pandemic that has killed 3.4 million people worldwide, and racially motivated violence, oftentimes perpetuated by systems intended to protect and serve.www.wickedlocal.com