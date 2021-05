The Plymouth Public Library is located at 132 South St., Plymouth. For information on events, call 508-830-4250 or visit https://plymouthpubliclibrary.org. Through May 14. Members of the Plymouth community are welcome to participate in Read Woke, a program designed to encourage reading outside of one’s own experiences. Selected books must either challenge a social norm, give voice to the voiceless, provide information about a group that has been disenfranchised, seek to challenge the status quo or have a protagonist from an underrepresented or oppressed group, as established by Read Woke creator Cicely Lewis. All ages are welcome to register at https://plymouthlibraryma.beanstack.org. Each completed book that is logged, up to 10, will earn participants one raffle ticket entry for a gift card to a local Plymouth business. For recommendations on books that meet the Read Woke criteria, call library staff at 508-830-4250. More information on the Read Woke organization can be found at https://readwoke.com.