Assessing Claire Curzan’s Event-by-Event Potential for U.S. Olympic Trials. As the spring of Claire Curzan continues, the world got a reminder on Friday evening that the 16-year-old will be a factor in events beyond just the 100 butterfly. Competing at the TAC Titans Spring Invitational, again in her home pool in Cary, N.C., Curzan swam times of 56.43 in the 100 fly and then 24.17 in the 50 free, taking down the world junior record in the latter event.