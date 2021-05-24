newsbreak-logo
Florida Times-Union Property Under Contract; $250M Project Planned

WJCT News
WJCT News
 4 days ago
Atlanta-based developer Jeff Fuqua, with experience building grocery-anchored centers in Brooklyn and Riverside, has a contract to buy the former Florida Times-Union property to create a $250 million retail, office, restaurant and apartment project. “All of those things have a lot of runway in the Riverside area,” Fuqua said May...

news.wjct.org
Jacksonville, FL
WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

