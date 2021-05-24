newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

‘Summer of Kofi’ Would Give ‘Raw’ the Jolt WWE Desperately Needs

By Justin Barrasso
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlJVh_0a9QO54x00

WWE’s Monday Night Raw is in dire need of a shot of adrenaline. Crowds are set to return in July, which will add considerable energy to the show, so the item on the agenda becomes finding the right talent to build the show around. And Kofi Kingston is perfect for that role.

So let the “Summer of Kofi” begin.

A former WWE champion, Kingston was immediately moved out of the main event when he dropped the title to Brock Lesnar in October 2019. Despite crafting one of the most spectacular, gripping and organic runs in WrestleMania history with “KofiMania,” WWE brass decided that Lesnar would be better suited in a program against former UFC foe Cain Velasquez. That program had very little payoff, though, and it was a missed opportunity not to build a story around Lesnar, Paul Heyman and The New Day.

Since dropping the title, Kingston has yet to receive a legitimate shot to thrive in the main event. Even after six months holding the company’s most prestigious title, he was not afforded the opportunity to cut promos about the title loss or vow to avenge his loss. While there was a quick standoff against Lesnar during the Royal Rumble match in 2020, that was more happenstance than grand scheme. Yet, remarkably, all of this may help Vince McMahon find his next big hit, even if it is by use of the backdoor, as there are still legions of fans who want to see Kingston have another shot at the title. And the wait would make it even more memorable.

“Nothing worthwhile ever came without hard work, so I think that makes this even more special,” Kingston says. “I don’t mind fighting for what I earn. So here we go again, looking for one more shot.”

For the majority of the year, the WWE title has been in a tug-of-war between reigning champ Bobby Lashley and former champ Drew McIntyre. While other performers, like Braun Strowman and The Miz, have been added into the scene for brief stretches, Kingston brings an entirely different skill set to complement Lashley and McIntyre. And the matchups leave plenty to be explored, as, surprisingly, Kingston has limited history with both Lashley and McIntyre.

“It feels really fresh,” Kingston says. “And we’re all underdogs. Look at Bobby’s journey to the title. Bobby’s grinded for so long to get to this point. He stepped away from WWE, came back with a vengeance and he found his way to the WWE championship. I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point, and I have a lot of respect for him. Bobby is a phenomenal champion, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with him.”

If this does become a summer when Kingston is cast in a lead role, it would also behoove WWE to showcase generous doses of The New Day on its programming. After a successful run with the intercontinental title, Big E is in a new feud with Aleister Black, and he is the perfect candidate to win July’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then challenge Roman Reigns for the universal title at SummerSlam.

“If E gets thrust into that role, going toe-to-toe with the universal champion, if that happens, [Xavier] Woods and me are going to lose our minds,” Kingston says. “I’m not big on looking too far ahead, but if that were to happen, E will exceed every expectation.

“He can talk, can make you laugh, he can gyrate his hips and he can beat you up. I’m so happy to see his success with the intercontinental championship, being able to continue the legacy of the workhorse title. His way with words is unmatched, and his ability to connect with the crowd is very special. E is ready to be at the top of this industry.”

Kingston also shared his enthusiasm for Woods’s success in and out of the ring. Woods was recently hired as a host for the gaming network G4 and has built his UpUpDownDown show into a legitimate force while delivering some of his best work in the ring.

“Xavier’s level of grind, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kingston says. “He’s gone from not having a YouTube channel to having two million subscribers. And it’s more than that. He makes people feel heard, he is a problem-solver. He was the visionary behind all of The New Day. All these special moments we’ve been able to give, the spark for all of them is from Woods. He thinks on such a different level.

“Woods and E, they’re such high-quality human beings. I occasionally text them and say, ‘Thank you for being in my life.’ They’re two people I consider brothers, and I also get to work with them. So this wasn’t a breakup with E on SmackDown and us on Raw, it’s more of a diversification. We’re conquering one end of the world, as well as the other end.”

If this is truly going to be a monumental summer for Kingston, he will need the support of the crowd behind him. And the timing is fortuitous. In fewer than two months, WWE will exit the controlled environment of the ThunderDome to welcome back the unpredictability of live crowds.

“I’ve been clamoring for a live crowd,” Kingston says. “That’s what makes WWE so special. We got a taste of it at WrestleMania, so I’ve been clamoring for a live crowd.”

The “KofiMania” run can never be duplicated, but that is not Kingston’s objective. He wants a chance to again show he is a main-event star, to showcase that he is a multidimensional talent unlike anyone else on the roster. More than a one-hit wonder as world champ, Kingston is ready to show the world another gear if given the chance to be a two-time WWE champion.

“Last week, I defeated a future Hall of Famer, Randy Orton, pinning his shoulders to the mat, and then I pinned Bobby Lashley, the WWE champion, so you know this Monday is going to be a celebration,” Kingston says. “Top to bottom, it’s going to be a great show. I know I’m going to bring it, and, as the kids say, it’s going to be dope.”

Whether WWE agrees that a “Summer of Kofi” is a priority remains to be seen. No matter the plan behind the scenes, Kingston plans on controlling what he can control, and that is making every one of his segments can’t-miss television.

“You never know how much time you’re going to get, so you have to maximize what you’re given in a way that is unique, entertaining and memorable,” Kingston says. “That’s what I will keep working to do.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe#Big E#Combat#Summerslam#Ufc#Bank#Summerslam#Smackdown#Thunderdome#Hall Of Famer#Tnt#Youtube#Wwe Championship#Wwe Brass#Wrestlemania History#Promos#World Champ#Champ Bobby Lashley#Grind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary! (05.10.21)

Hello, my friends, and welcome to another three hours of WWE's Raw. I'm your host (of this coverage thing, not of Raw. Oh my Jesus, could you imagine? I'm terrified just thinking about it) Kevin Christopher Sullivan and I'll be with you through the whole three hours. Unless my apartment building blows up. Or my kid gets sick. Or if my kid blows up. Stuff like that.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 5.3.21

Commentators: Adnan Virk, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Wrestlemania Backlash and after last week, the Raw main event will be a triple threat match for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title. The change came as Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre, who was already challenging, to earn a title shot of his own. The show could use some more building this week so let’s get to it.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – May 3, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last week’s show with Braun Strowman defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event to earn a spot in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania Backlash with McIntyre and champion Bobby Lashley. –...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Xavier Woods talks about Big E's WWE future

One of the most sensational title victories in Wrestlemania rings in recent years is undoubtedly the one in Wrestlemania 35, where Kofi Kingston, after a run-up that lasted a few months, succeeded for the first time in over 10 years of career in WWE, to get his hands on that WWE Championship he had dreamed of since he was a child.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Lashley vs. McIntyre non-title go-home match, six-woman & eight-man tag matches, final Backlash build, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”) REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Kayla Braxton. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and guest co-host...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Daniel Bryan Reveals Favorite Match From His WWE Career

Daniel Bryan has been lucky enough to have a very successful career, and he’s faced off against some of the biggest names in the business. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has given fans many memorable moments inside the squared circle, during a recent appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox Bryan opened up about his favorite WWE match.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kofi Kingston Takes A Shot At AJ Styles & Omos

Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos are set to defend the titles against The New Day in a WrestleMania rematch on tonight’s episode of Raw. Styles and Omos have been absent from WWE TV since beating The New Day for the titles at WrestleMania. Kofi Kingston had some fun with them by writing the following on Twitter:
WWEpwpnation.com

Bobby Lashley MUST Retain at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Bobby Lashley is the WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION. At WrestleMania Backlash, he will walk into his toughest challenge to date. Two colossal former champions who are out for revenge on the “All Mighty One.”. Lashley has been nothing short of phenomenal since capturing the WWE title in March and according...
WWEtristateobserver.com

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 match card predictions

How To Watch WWE WrestleMania Backlash Live Online. Live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, the WWE presents WrestleMania Backlash! 2021 WWE WrestleMania Backlash live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches. WrestleMania 37 is in the books but, predictably, there’s a little...
WWEComicBook

WWE's The New Day Launching Comic Book Series With BOOM! Studios

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E — better known as The New Day — will be at the center of an upcoming two-issue comic book series WWE the New Day: Power of Positivity via BOOM! Studios. A press release on the series dropped on Monday, stating, "BOOM! Studios, in partnership with WWE, today revealed the brand new two-issue limited series WWE THE NEW DAY: POWER OF POSITIVITY, available in July 2021 featuring WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods, by writers Evan Narcisse (Rise of the Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table), and artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).
WWEPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE BOOM! Preview: WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity

Courtesy of BOOM! Studios, AIPT has an exclusive preview of an upcoming two-issue series WWE the New Day: Power of Positivity. It’s the original story of The New Day’s origin. Series co-writer Evan Narcisse said it’s a love letter to an unseen side of WWE. “I’m so excited that WWE...