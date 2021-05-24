Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Pink Lead’Can’t Cancel Pride’Benefit Concert
Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, pink, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Hudson is one of the artists participating in the Can’t Cancel Pride virtual concert to benefit the LGBTQ + community. Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan, Marshmello and others will also be attending this event. The event will be streamed on June 4th at 9pm on many iHeartRadio social media pages (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, etc.) and on the radio. Stations and apps.illinoisnewstoday.com