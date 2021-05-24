newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Pink Lead’Can’t Cancel Pride’Benefit Concert

By amberlamitie
illinoisnewstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X, Demi Lovato, pink, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Hudson is one of the artists participating in the Can’t Cancel Pride virtual concert to benefit the LGBTQ + community. Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan, Marshmello and others will also be attending this event. The event will be streamed on June 4th at 9pm on many iHeartRadio social media pages (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, etc.) and on the radio. Stations and apps.

illinoisnewstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Gus Kenworthy
Person
Elvis Duran
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Marshmello
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Nas
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Nina West
Person
Busy Philipps
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio#Tiktok#Pride Month#Lgbtq#Glaad#Sage Trevor Project#Centrelink#Brothers Osborne#Procter Gamble#Pride Benefit Concert#Pink#Singer Bebe Rexha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Demi Lovato Launches Debut Podcast With Cadence13

Demi Lovato is adding another string to her bow with her debut podcast. The pop star, who recently featured in YouTube Originals docuseries Dancing with the Devil, will launch 4D with Demi Lovato with podcast company Cadence13. It comes as she is attached to star in NBC comedy Hungry, which...
Los Angeles, CAirnpost.net

Demi Lovato proud to be a nonbinary

After performing “Anyone” on Jan. 26, 2020, in the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles. Lovato announced on Wednesday they are going to change their pronouns as they/them as they have identified as nonbinary. They explained to their fans how this decision has come after hard struggles with mental health and self-reflective work. (photo is taken from their IGTV video)
MusicMTV

Lil Nas X Saves His Younger Self In Emotional 'Sun Goes Down' Music Video

After sliding down a stripper pole to hell, then seducing and dethroning Satan in the music video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” a flamenco-rooted banger that sent the internet and conservative pundits into chaotic frenzies for its controversial imagery, Lil Nas X is back with another cinematic visual. And this one’s his most personal yet.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. To Perform Tribute to Elton John at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will honor Elton John with a tribute performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Awards on Thursday, May 27th. The singers will deliver their tribute after John is presented the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. John was chosen for the award based on his longtime impact on popular music. John shared his appreciation for receiving the award on social media over the weekend.
Celebritiesshowbizjunkies.com

Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile to Help Honor Sir Elton John

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, and H.E.R. will take part in a special tribute to Elton John during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Elton John will be honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award during the ceremony airing live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th. Fox will air the awards show beginning at 8pm ET, with a tape-delayed broadcast on the West Coast at 8pm PT.
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

Demi Lovato's iHeartRadio Awards Outfit Had A Sexy Plunging Neckline

What’s wrong with being confident? If you ask Demi Lovato, the answer would likely be: absolutely nothing. The 28-year-old Grammy-nominated artist showed up to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a plunging velvet suit that seriously wowed fans the second they saw Lovato hit the red carpet. Just after their arrival, Lovatics couldn’t help praise the star’s risk-taking outfit. I mean, it’s not every day you see someone in, you know, a purple velvet suit styled with a short, super-sleek ‘do, plus so much bling.
MusicNYLON

Demi Lovato's Music Video Evolution From Rock Princess To Honest Storyteller

It’s not been an easy journey for the former Disney star. It has not been an easy journey for Demi Lovato, who grew up in Disney’s harsh spotlight. Yet, over the years, she’s funneled her struggles into her art, creating vibrant self-love anthems and striking moments of vulnerability. Here, we track the evolution from her rock princess beginnings to her current status as pop’s most honest storyteller.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Sir Elton John praises ‘hero’ Lil Nas X

Sir Elton John has praised Lil Nas X as one of his “heroes”. The 74-year-old singer was presented with the Icon Award by the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday (27.05.21) and was delighted to share the stage with the 22-year-old superstar, who described him as a “trailblazer” who has shown people they can live “freely and unapologetically”.
Musicprimetimer.com

Lil Nas X

Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles tagged "Lil Nas X" SNL deserves applause for making it through the pandemic. Saturday Night Live closed out Season 46 with a poignant cold open, its first full audience of the season, a... Posted Monday 5/03/21 at 2:41PM EDT. SNL will finish the...
MusicPosted by
defpen

How To Watch The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Award season continues tonight with the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Much like the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, this award show promises to be exciting, fun and a bit unpredictable. This year, Usher will lead the ceremony with his years of music knowledge and his million-dollar smile. Not to mention, he’s set to perform as well. As far as the awards are concerned, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Drake, Future and many of your favorite artists will duke it out for the night’s biggest prizes.
CelebritiesPopculture

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy Mullet on iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Demi Lovato stepped out at the iHeartRadio Awards show and debuted an edgy mullet on the event's red carpet runway. The singer showed up in a beautiful purple suit with a new hairstyle, letting it hang low in the back but keeping it short in the front. Lovato has had a similar style lately, but this new version is noticeably longer in the back.